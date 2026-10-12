A 77-year-old woman was wounded in Sloviansk following a Russian "Smerch" rocket strike

Russian troops fired on a residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, using a “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher system. A 77-year-old woman was injured in the attack and was hospitalized. At least 44 private homes and cars were also damaged or destroyed.

Russian occupiers launched three strikes on the residential area of Sloviansk on Monday, October 12. The shelling took place around 10:00 a.m., according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

According to him, Russian troops used the “Smerch” multiple rocket launcher system. A 77-year-old local resident was injured in the attack. “A 77-year-old woman was injured. She has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care,” Lyakh wrote on Facebook. The shelling also damaged residential buildings and vehicles. According to the city’s military administration, at least 44 private homes were damaged or destroyed.

The aftermath of the attack was documented in the city’s residential area. Information about the shelling and the casualty was released by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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