Following the Russian attack, Vinnytsia is without power; critical infrastructure is running on backup power

Due to a Russian attack on the night of Saturday, October 17, Vinnytsia was left without power. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage; it is currently unknown when power will be restored.

“Due to the Russian attack, Vinnytsia is without electricity. Experts are currently assessing the extent of the damage. We will keep you updated on any developments. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power,” Mayor Serhiy Morgunov said on Telegram.

He added that electric transit will not operate while the power is out. Instead, more buses and route taxis will be put into service.

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 strike drones.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

Throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

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