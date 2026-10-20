There were 206 engagements on the front lines over the past day; the General Staff has identified the hottest sectors — General Staff

Over the past day, on October 19, 206 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, and the Russian army suffered 1,560 casualties. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of artillery systems and more than 1,500 enemy drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on October 20.

According to military sources, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost nine tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, and four missiles. Ukrainian defenders also neutralized 12 ground-based robotic systems, 1,578 drones, 293 enemy vehicles, and four pieces of specialized enemy equipment.

Russian troops continued their massive shelling. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile strike and 63 airstrikes, dropped 217 guided bombs, deployed 8,784 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,607 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

At the same time, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck a drone command post and two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The most intense fighting took place on several fronts. In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 26 Russian attacks; in the Pokrovsk sector, 21; and in the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 assaults were recorded.

On the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks, and on the Huliaipole sector, 11. On the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks, and on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, four. Ukrainian defenders repelled two more attacks in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivsk, and Dnipro sectors, Russian troops did not conduct any active offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Sumy region, the Russian army shelled populated areas with artillery and carried out airstrikes. According to the General Staff, the towns of Ulanove, Pysarivka, Korenok, Khotin, Mala Korchakivka, Yunakivka, Luzhky, and Velyka Rybitsya, among others, came under fire.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected there.

According to the General Staff, October 20 marked the 1,700th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Nikolsk oil pumping station in Russia.

Russia attacked the Kyiv region, killing three people and injuring six others.

Earlier, Zelenskyy presented awards to military personnel for their participation in Operation Vivaldi.

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