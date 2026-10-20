Russia attacked the Ternopil region and damaged three energy facilities and residential buildings

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Ternopil region with strike drones. The attack damaged three energy facilities and residential buildings, according to Taras Pastukh, head of the regional military administration.

Throughout the night, enemy UAVs repeatedly entered the airspace of the Ternopil region. The strikes damaged three energy infrastructure facilities in the Kremenets district and private homes in the Chortkiv district.

The head of the military administration emphasized that Russian troops are deliberately targeting energy infrastructure in an attempt to cut off the population’s access to electricity and heating.

Currently, relevant services are working at the damaged sites to address the consequences of the enemy strikes. As of 8:00 a.m., there were no reports of casualties.

Source: Taras Pastukh

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

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