Over the past day, Russian occupiers have lost nearly 2,000 more soldiers — General Staff
On Friday, October 16, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,950 soldiers on the front lines. Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 1,562,970.
Also on October 16, the Russians lost:
- one tank—bringing the total losses since the full-scale invasion to 12,415 units
- two armored combat vehicles—25,554 units
- 24 artillery systems – 51,266 units
- four multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)—2,221 units
- two air defense systems – 1,710 units
- Four ground-based robotic systems—2,962 units.
- 1,396 operational-tactical-level UAVs – 566,986 units
- 329 vehicles and tankers – 163,883 units
- two units of specialized equipment – 4,835 units
As a reminder, in the Hulyaypole sector, Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge that the Russian army had been using to transport ammunition and resupply its units.
Recently, during an FPV patrol near the village of Polohy, soldiers from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade discovered a cache of mortar rounds. The incident occurred in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps.
A soldier from the 92nd Brigade shot down a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone at an altitude of 5,500 meters.