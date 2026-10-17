Over the past day, Russian occupiers have lost nearly 2,000 more soldiers — General Staff

On Friday, October 16, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,950 soldiers on the front lines. Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 1,562,970.



Also on October 16, the Russians lost:

one tank—bringing the total losses since the full-scale invasion to 12,415 units

two armored combat vehicles—25,554 units

24 artillery systems – 51,266 units

four multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)—2,221 units

two air defense systems – 1,710 units

Four ground-based robotic systems—2,962 units.

1,396 operational-tactical-level UAVs – 566,986 units

329 vehicles and tankers – 163,883 units

two units of specialized equipment – 4,835 units

As a reminder, in the Hulyaypole sector, Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge that the Russian army had been using to transport ammunition and resupply its units.

Recently, during an FPV patrol near the village of Polohy, soldiers from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade discovered a cache of mortar rounds. The incident occurred in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps.

A soldier from the 92nd Brigade shot down a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone at an altitude of 5,500 meters.

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