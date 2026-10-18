The Russians attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

Russian troops have once again attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. Information regarding possible casualties is currently being verified.

Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attack. “The enemy has once again attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, authorities are currently determining whether there were any casualties as a result of the strike. He has not yet provided any other details about the attack. Information regarding the consequences of the shelling is being verified. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Since this evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and artillery. Three districts were hit, and three people were injured. In Dnipro, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged, while in the Synelnykivskyi district, a truck and private homes were damaged.

Throughout October 17, Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

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