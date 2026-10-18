In the Odesa region, 24,000 families were left without power due to a Russian attack

Emergency power outages were implemented in the Odesa region following a Russian attack on energy facilities. A total of 24,100 households in three districts of the region were left without power. According to the company, power is currently unavailable in parts of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Izmail, and Bolhrad districts.

The company noted that the damage to power equipment is significant. As a result, it will not be possible to restore power to all consumers immediately—repair work will take time. “24,100 households in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Izmail, and Bolhrad districts remain without power. The damage is extensive. Repairing the damaged equipment will take time,” DTEK reported.

Power company workers are working to restore power

Specialists are already repairing the damaged equipment to restore power to homes as quickly as possible. At the same time, the restoration timeline will depend on the nature of the damage and the complexity of the work.

DTEK emphasized that power company workers are making every effort to restore power to all affected customers. Currently, residents of three districts in the Odesa region remain without power. The company did not provide information on the exact timeline for restoring power. This was reported by DTEK.

On the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked a recreational area in the Odesa region. The strike damaged vacation homes and private vehicles. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

In the Odesa region, five civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes. The attacks caused large-scale fires and damaged private homes, an energy facility, and a household goods manufacturing plant.

