Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked facilities used by the Russian army to conduct combat operations. The strikes were carried out on October 17 and during the night of October 18 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The General Staff explained that striking this facility should reduce the Russian army’s ability to attack Ukraine with various types of drones. Russia uses such drones to strike Ukrainian cities, civilian infrastructure, and other targets. “This reduces the enemy’s ability to attack Ukrainian territory and civilian infrastructure with various types of drones,” the General Staff noted.

Another target was a repair base for automotive equipment and armored combat vehicles belonging to the Russian Army’s “South” military group. It is located near the town of Sukhodilsk in the Luhansk region. This facility provides repairs for military vehicles used by the Russians during combat operations. Striking the base could complicate the repair of damaged equipment and its return to Russian units on the front lines. “The strike complicates the repair of damaged equipment and its return to combat units on the front lines,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Ukrainian forces also struck a concentration of personnel from one of the Russian army’s units. It was located near the town of Dubove in the Donetsk region. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders struck three targets: a facility associated with the launch of attack drones, a military equipment repair base, and a concentration of Russian troops.

The General Staff emphasized that operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing. The report did not provide further details regarding the consequences of the strikes. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of the targets was a facility for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack drones in the Donetsk area.

Over the past 24 hours, 215 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where they carried out 28 attacks and lost more than 100 occupiers.