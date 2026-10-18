In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked a minibus; there are injuries

Russian troops attacked a minibus in the Kharkiv region. Two people inside the vehicle were injured as a result of the strike. The attack occurred on October 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the section of the highway between Velykyi Burluk and Nova Oleksandrivka. A Russian drone struck the minibus, injuring a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

“On October 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m., on a section of the Velykyi Burluk–Nova Oleksandrivka highway, a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured as a result of a drone attack on a minibus,” he wrote. According to Kanashevich, the victims are receiving medical care. The official did not provide any further details about their condition. Also on October 18, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk using drones. A medical facility was damaged as a result of the shelling.

There is currently no information on other consequences of these attacks. This was reported by Andriy Kanashkevych, head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, on Facebook.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region. Twelve people were injured in the attacks, including residents of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, and Izium. In the city, residential buildings, gas stations, a hotel, power lines, and 17 vehicles were damaged.

Russian occupation forces have made a breakthrough into the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the village of Anishchyne (known as Aniskine until 2025) in the Velykoburlutsky direction of the Kharkiv region. Currently, the enemy is attempting to consolidate its positions on the occupied lines and expand the breach along the flanks.