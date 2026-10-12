Aeroflot has cut its domestic flights by nearly 10%

In September 2026, the Russian airline Aeroflot carried 4.8 million passengers—4.2% fewer than during the same period last year.

Domestic traffic saw the sharpest decline: passenger traffic on flights within Russia fell by 9.7% to 3.5 million people. At the same time, international traffic rose by 13.6% to 1.3 million passengers.

The company attributed the decline to temporary restrictions on airport operations and the reallocation of aircraft among routes.

In total, Aeroflot carried 42.2 million passengers from January through September—0.6% fewer than in the first nine months of 2025. Domestic passenger traffic fell by 4.6%, while international traffic rose by 12.9%.

Drones Attacked Sochi: Over 100 Flights Were Canceled or Delayed at the Airport

In Sochi, Russia, an attack by drones on the seaport was reported. Local residents reported loud explosions in the city center, after which people were urged to leave the port area.

On the night of September 2, the Moscow Region of Russia came under a massive drone attack. According to the region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down 56 drones over the region.

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