Due to attacks on Yandex's data centers in Russia, a number of services are still down

In Russia, on the second day following the attacks on three Yandex data centers, widespread disruptions to the company’s services continue. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 435,000 users have reported issues.

The outages affected Yandex Pay, email, the messenger app, the “Disk” cloud storage service, the music service, food delivery, and the Yandex Go taxi app. Some users are unable to transfer funds, pay for subscriptions, or withdraw their earnings.

The company stated that it is prioritizing the restoration of its most popular services, including search, maps, taxi services, and the “Alisa” voice assistant. Yandex has also arranged for the accelerated transfer of data to data centers operated by other providers. According to market sources, replacing the damaged equipment could take about six months.

Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev called the attack unprecedented in scale. According to the publication, Russian authorities are also discussing ways to strengthen data center security.

The first strike on the Yandex data center in the Ryazan Region occurred on October 8. Subsequently, facilities in Kaluga and Vladimir were hit. One of the centers completely ceased operations due to a fire.

Earlier in Russia, a large-scale disruption of internet services occurred following a drone attack on a Yandex data center.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked a Yandex data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that the facility had completely shut down, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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