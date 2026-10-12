At least 940 children have died as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 940 children have been killed. Of these, 873 were killed within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, and another 67 were killed in Russia.

These findings were published by the news outlet Meduza.

In compiling their figures, journalists used data from the UN, Ukrainian and Russian authorities, as well as reports from local administrations, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, schools, and relatives of the deceased. Most cases were confirmed by at least two independent sources.

According to the study, as of August 31, the UN had confirmed the deaths of 835 children in Ukraine. Journalists additionally identified 38 more cases, bringing the total to 873. The tally covers events up to October 9, 2026.

In Russia, researchers confirmed 67 child deaths. Of these, 32 died between January and September 2026—more than in any previous full year of the war.

At the same time, the authors emphasize that 940 deaths is a conservative estimate. The actual number of victims may be significantly higher, as it is impossible to verify all reports, especially those from occupied territories and areas of ongoing combat.

Source: Meduza

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have concluded in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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