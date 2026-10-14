Video: A Ukrainian heavy drone delivered a mined ground-based robotic system behind Russian lines

Ukrainian troops employed an unusual tactic by delivering a mined ground-based robotic complex (GRC) directly behind enemy lines using a heavy drone. The robotic platform was equipped with explosives.

Video footage of this unique operation was released on the Telegram channel of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade.

According to reports, a heavy drone was used to deliver the kamikaze RRC as close as possible to enemy positions.

“A heavy drone delivered the ground-based robotic complex behind enemy lines. The RCC navigated a route littered with mines and unexploded ordnance and reached the shelter where the enemy was located. Mission accomplished—the shelter was destroyed along with the enemy inside,” reads the caption accompanying the released footage.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/261006-nrk-desant-mobile-2.mp4

According to our soldiers, this was their way of avenging the deaths of their comrades at the hands of the invaders.

Source: 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade

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