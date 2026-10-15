Ukraine has no intention of capitulating in response to the latest statements and actions by U.S. President Donald Trump. This was stated by a source close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who spoke with RBC-Ukraine.

Earlier, The Atlantic, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, reported that if the U.S. were to side with Russia, Ukraine might allegedly be forced to cease resistance and ask for peace.

“That’s utter nonsense; I don’t know who’s telling them that,” the RBC-Ukraine source commented on these reports.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Thrown Ukraine to the Wolves — The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

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