Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with new strikes in response to attacks on Russian oil refineries and other facilities.

According to Putin, Ukrainian forces are allegedly continuing to attack Russian oil refineries. He stated that these strikes did not cause significant damage, but promised a further response from Moscow.

The Kremlin leader also claimed that Ukraine was the first to launch attacks on Russian e-commerce platforms and warned of consequences for such actions.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy said he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Thrown Ukraine to the Wolves — The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

Read us on