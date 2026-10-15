The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a bill in its first reading that allows conscripts to be deployed for firefighting and emergency rescue operations as part of military units of the Federal Fire Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the document, the operational area of such units is planned to be expanded, particularly to include territories affected by armed conflicts. The explanatory note cites the geopolitical situation and potential threats from other countries as justification for this.

One of the reasons cited for the initiative is a shortage of personnel in the Russian fire service. According to the document, the average nationwide understaffing rate for units responding to emergencies is 22%.

Earlier, Alexander Kurenkov, head of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, stated that they plan to recruit up to 5,000 conscripts annually into the Federal Fire Service.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy said he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump have thrown Ukraine to the wolves of Russia — The Telegraph

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