Two Russian soldiers will stand trial for torturing civilians during the occupation of the Kyiv region

Prosecutors from the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv Oblast have filed an indictment against two Russian military personnel. They are accused of mistreating civilians and other violations of the laws and customs of war during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

The defendants are servicemen of the 90th Tank Division and the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. Their actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violations of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons acting in concert.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation of the village of Bohdanivka in the Brovary District, Russian military personnel unlawfully detained civilian men who were not participating in combat operations and were unarmed.

On March 19, one of the victims was detained near his home at gunpoint and forcibly taken to a basement. On the same day, another civilian was detained near a forest strip. He was beaten with the butt of an assault rifle and then placed in a pit for drilling equipment, which was covered with a metal lid.

Later, the man was also transferred to the basement.

According to the case file, three civilian men were held in the basement. They were kept with their hands tied, without heating, ventilation, light, adequate sleeping quarters, or facilities for relieving themselves, and were denied food and necessary medical care.

During interrogations, in an attempt to extract information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their location, the victims were beaten with fists and feet on the head, face, back, abdomen, and limbs; threatened with weapons; and subjected to psychological pressure.

After yet another episode of physical violence, one of the civilians disappeared under unknown circumstances. To this day, he is considered missing, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The other two men managed to escape from the place of unlawful detention.

The investigation classifies the unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture of civilians as violations of the laws and customs of war.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast and the Brovary District Police Department.

Source: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed Russian agents who were coordinating attacks on Dnipro and Sloviansk.

Additionally, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a military officer suspected of working for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

Prior to this, a Russian spy network was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

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