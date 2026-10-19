Water service has been restored in Vinnytsia following a Russian attack

On the morning of October 19, 2026, water supply disruptions occurred in Vinnytsia due to a power outage at the water treatment plant. Part of the city was left without water, while water pressure dropped in other areas. Subsequently, utility workers restored the station’s operation and the water supply.

According to the utility company, the water treatment plant lost power, which caused problems with the city’s water supply.

“We currently have no power. The city is without water or has reduced water pressure,” reported “Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal.”

The company explained that they would only be able to resume the station’s operation once power was restored. Utility workers also promised to notify residents separately once power was restored and the equipment was back online. The situation subsequently changed. As of 10:00 a.m., the water treatment plant was back online and had resumed supplying water to Vinnytsia.

Source: “Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal”

As a reminder, Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure left parts of the country without power and water.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that, once again, partners had not been warned about Russian ballistic missile attacks.

We should add that as a result of the Russian ballistic attack on the night of October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

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