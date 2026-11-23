Russian authorities are beginning construction of two new railway ferries to ensure uninterrupted maritime supplies to the Kaliningrad region in the event of a transport blockade.

According to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, approximately 50 billion rubles (roughly $610 million) are planned to be allocated for this project, and the vessels themselves will operate on the route between the ports of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region and Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region.

According to documents released by the Russian government, the total cost of building the two vessels at a domestic shipyard between 2026 and 2030 is nearly 46.95 billion rubles (about $573 million). Of this amount, 38.1 billion rubles (approximately $465 million) are planned to be drawn from the National Welfare Fund, and another 8.85 billion rubles (108 million dollars) will be allocated from the federal budget.

Moscow explains the need to expand maritime logistics by the exclave’s unique geographical location, as overland access to it passes through the territories of Lithuania and Poland. After Lithuania imposed restrictions in June 2022 on the transit of EU goods subject to sanctions, Russia began to make more active use of maritime routes to reduce the region’s dependence on land transit and provide additional opportunities for transporting cargo by sea.

Source: Russian media.

In Kaliningrad, Russia—which borders Poland and Lithuania—sirens were activated on November 21. Local residents were urged to immediately seek shelter due to the threat of drones.

In Poland, the 4th Warmian-Masurian Territorial Defense Brigade is to be reorganized into the Warmian-Masurian Border Defense Brigade by the end of 2026. The unit will take on new tasks related to defending the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, a state that has committed acts of aggression.

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