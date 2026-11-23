The president announced new intelligence findings regarding Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine.

Following a conference call, he instructed the military to carry out specific defense tasks and government officials to accelerate the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The most challenging situation regarding the energy sector remains in the Odesa region, where the occupiers are repeatedly attacking power lines and substations after repairs have been completed. The situation in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, the Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions was also discussed.

According to the prime minister, Russian strikes have been recorded in 12 regions and Kyiv since this evening. Railway, energy, and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. In total, six people were killed, and another 32 were injured, including a child. In the Vyshhorod district, the death toll from a strike on a five-story residential building has risen to 11.

Separately, Zelenskyy instructed officials to expedite negotiations with partners regarding the supply of air defense systems and PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot system, as delays in these deliveries remain an issue.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The occupiers have changed their tactics and are now focusing on destroying power grids and transmission lines in an attempt to cut off Odesa, the Odesa region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region from their power sources. As a result, an extremely difficult situation has developed there, with widespread power outages, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 22.

On November 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had carried out 109 attacks on Ukrainian bridges prior to the operation targeting the Kerch Bridge.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

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