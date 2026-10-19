Video: The McDonald's in Shulyavka, damaged by a Russian strike, will be closed for a while

In Kyiv, a McDonald's restaurant in Shulyavka sustained damage following a Russian nighttime attack on October 19. The restaurant will be closed for two days.

The McDonald's was damaged as a result of the nighttime attack on October 19. The Inkom business center, a clinic, and the Cosmo Multimall shopping center also sustained damage. All of these facilities are located in the Shulyavka district.

A video from the McDonald’s shows the aftermath of the strike—glass is scattered everywhere.

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Nearby, a playground is littered with shards of glass.

McDonald’s in Shulyavka, Kyiv, damaged after Russian attack #RBCUkraineExclusive #McDonalds #RBCUkraineExclusive #McDonalds https://t.co/i8Dhpx1H1l — RBC-Ukraine (@rbc_ukraine) October 19, 2026

“As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the McDonald’s restaurant at 1A Vadym Hetman Street sustained damage. Fortunately, no one was injured,” the McDonald’s press office reported.

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“At the time of the attack, the restaurant was closed, and employees were in a shelter. We are currently working to address the damage. The restaurant is expected to remain closed for two days,” the company added, according to RBC-Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Zviropolis petting zoo in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted yet another failure to warn partners about Russian ballistic missile strikes.

Additionally, as a result of a Russian ballistic attack on the night of October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling on October 19.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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