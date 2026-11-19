The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an ironic congratulatory message to the Vasco da Gama Bridge in Portugal on its designation as the longest bridge in Europe. The post appeared amid repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which had previously held that title.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulate the Vasco da Gama Bridge (Lisbon) on being named the longest bridge in Europe!” reads the General Staff’s statement.

The Vasco da Gama Bridge is located in Lisbon, Portugal, and spans the Tagus River. The total length of the bridge is approximately 17.2 km.

For comparison, the length of the Kerch Bridge was about 19 km prior to the recent attacks.

The post by the Ukrainian military command likely alludes to the consequences of the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not specify what kind of damage the bridge sustained as a result of the latest attack or whether the statement refers to the destruction of specific bridge structures.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vehicular traffic across the bridge has been halted, and debris from the structure has blocked the shipping lane.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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