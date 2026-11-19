Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 69 of the 98 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country beginning on the evening of November 18. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 18 locations.

On the night of November 19, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on November 18, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with “Onyx” anti-ship missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as with 98 attack drones.

Among the drones were Shahed-type drones, including 61 jet-powered ones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The UAVs were launched from the Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Millerovo areas within Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Crimea—specifically from the Gvardeyskoye area.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down and neutralized 69 drones.

At the same time, strikes were recorded at 18 locations.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

On November 18, Russian invaders fired on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and missiles. Six people were injured.

On the evening of November 18, Russian troops attacked the regional capital, causing fires in residential buildings. Medical personnel provided on-site treatment to an injured woman, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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