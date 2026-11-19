According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,970 Russian occupiers over the past day. New data on Russian military casualties was released as of November 19, 2026.

As of November 19, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,630,980 (+1,970) individuals;

tanks – 12,484 (+2);

armored combat vehicles – 25,828 (+13);

artillery systems – 52,557 (+7);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,284 (+1);

air defense systems – 1,764 (+0);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,200 (+7) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 613,608 (+515) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and fuel tankers – 177,167 (+341) units;

special equipment – 4,916 (+2) units

Source: General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 205 battles took place on the front lines; 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

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