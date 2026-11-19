Moscow plans to replace the destroyed road arch of the Kerch Bridge, but the work could take about two years. The restoration is complicated by the need to clear debris, possible damage to the supports, and the risk of new Ukrainian strikes.

The destroyed steel arch was one of the most complex elements of the Kerch Bridge. It was 227 meters long. The structure spanned a navigable channel and raised the roadway more than 30 meters above the water. This allowed large cargo ships to pass between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The arch was installed in October 2017. Its manufacture and installation required several consecutive stages that lasted nearly two years.

First, the steel components were manufactured over the course of several months at a plant in Voronezh. Then, they were welded for approximately 11 months at a special assembly site near the strait. The finished structure was launched using catamaran pontoons. It took several more months to connect the arch to the rest of the bridge and lay the roadway.

Andreas Kappos, a professor of civil engineering at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, believes that restoring vehicular traffic could take about two years.

“About two years is a reasonable timeframe for restoring traffic on the road bridge,” the scholar noted.

However, this forecast will only hold true under certain conditions. Construction must not be interrupted by new Ukrainian strikes, and the supports that held up the arch must not sustain serious damage.

Clearing the debris from the collapsed structure will pose a separate challenge. According to experts, even this stage could prove difficult due to the unique characteristics of the arch span.

Consulting engineer Donald Duzemberry, who studies the causes of bridge collapses, pointed out how this structure differs from conventional bridge sections. The arch span has a unique structure, so its dismantling and replacement will require specialized engineering solutions.

Additional difficulties will arise if the supports were damaged during the attack. In that case, Russia will have to not only install a new arch but also repair the structure’s load-bearing elements.

On Wednesday, November 18, Russia dispatched several vessels to the site of the damage. Among them is a ship that could potentially be used to clear debris. This is evidenced by data from the vessel-tracking service VesselFinder, as cited by The New York Times.

As a reminder, ships were dispatched to the damaged Crimean Bridge to address the aftermath of the strike.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was later temporarily halted following another attack.

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