On the night of November 18–19, drones attacked Almetyevsk, where local residents reported at least 16 powerful explosions. One of the possible targets is said to be the “Kaleikino” oil pumping station, owned by Transneft.

Local residents report that air defense systems were activated and that there were at least 16 powerful explosions. A “drone threat” alert has been in effect in Tatarstan since 3:00 a.m., and restrictions have been imposed at several airports.

Russian authorities have not yet released official data on the consequences of the attack.

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The “Kaleikino” oil pumping station is owned by Transneft and is one of the key hubs in Russia’s oil pipeline system.

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It receives oil from several regions and pumps it toward Samara and Nizhny Novgorod.

Earlier, drones attacked two Russian oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai, causing fires at both.

Prior to that, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been hit.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.

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