During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attempted to convince the world of Russia’s economic superiority over Europe. However, despite these claims, the Russian economy is facing a sharp slowdown in growth, and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries pose the threat of a major fuel crisis.

As the publication notes, Putin sought to demonstrate Russia’s economic strength ahead of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Kremlin hopes that negotiations with the leaders of the world’s two largest powers will help strengthen Moscow’s international position.

Despite the Russian dictator’s statements, the actual economic situation in Russia is much more complicated. According to the Russian government’s own forecast, the country’s economic growth rate will slow to 0.4% this year.

Among the main reasons for this situation are high inflation, international sanctions, and high interest rates. Due to expensive loans, Russian companies are forced to cut back on investments. An additional risk factor is the increase in non-performing loans within the banking system.

Representatives of Russian business are also increasingly speaking out about the deteriorating situation. In particular, Andrei Kostin, the head of one of Russia’s largest state-owned banks—who remains loyal to Putin—recently publicly complained about mounting economic difficulties.

According to The Washington Post, even the deal to supply Russian diesel fuel to the U.S.—which Donald Trump had previously actively promoted—ultimately fell through.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s oil refining infrastructure dealt the most significant blow to the Russian economy.

As The Washington Post reports, the latest wave of Ukrainian strikes affected more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity. According to the publication’s estimates, about half of the production capacity was put out of commission, and oil refining volumes fell below the level recorded during the fuel crisis in July.

Journalists paid particular attention to the speed with which the Ukrainian military managed to achieve this result. In just two and a half weeks, the attacks affected more than half of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

By comparison, during the previous wave of strikes, it took Ukraine more than two months to disable over 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity by early July.

According to estimates by The Washington Post, a fuel shortage in Russia is now inevitable. Even if Ukrainian attacks cease and Russian companies are able to restore operations at all damaged refineries by the end of November, fuel supply problems will be unavoidable.

If Ukraine maintains the current intensity of its strikes, the Russian economy will have to operate under fundamentally different conditions. The publication cites an assessment suggesting that such a scenario could create a “fundamentally new reality” for Russia.

Despite economic problems, Putin continues to try to demonstrate Russia’s international influence. As The Washington Post notes, the very possibility of holding a trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is already a political achievement for the Russian dictator.

At the same time, Moscow is still far from achieving its military objectives in Ukraine. That is precisely why negotiations with the leaders of the U.S. and China hold primarily symbolic significance for the Kremlin.

The article also highlights attempts to compare the upcoming meeting to the 1945 Yalta Conference, during which the leaders of the Allied powers discussed the postwar order in Europe.

However, the current international situation differs significantly from the circumstances of the mid-20th century. With the support of its Western partners, Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression and is preventing Moscow from achieving its stated military objectives.

Furthermore, the participants in the trilateral meeting have not established a specific agenda, so the prospects for reaching substantive agreements remain uncertain.

According to estimates cited by The Washington Post, the main outcome for Putin could be the very opportunity to appear alongside the leaders of the U.S. and China. This will allow the Kremlin to demonstrate Russia’s participation in high-level negotiations, even as its actual international influence gradually wanes.

At the same time, even the intensification of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and the damage to the Crimean Bridge have not yet forced Putin to reconsider his plans for the war against Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, the Russian dictator continues to believe that Moscow holds the upper hand and that Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory inflict greater damage on Kyiv than Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure.

That is precisely why economic losses and problems with oil refining are unlikely to significantly affect the Kremlin’s position during negotiations with Donald Trump.

According to the publication’s assessment, Putin will likely continue to convince the U.S. president of the strength of Russia’s position and the need to take Moscow’s demands into account, despite economic difficulties and a lack of decisive successes on the front lines.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

On the night of November 18, drones struck the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Fires broke out at both facilities following the attack.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been hit.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery, which is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries.

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