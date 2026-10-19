Video: Russia Damaged the Ukrainian National Figure Skating Team's Arena in Kyiv

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 19, 2026, the “Shalett” ice arena in the Dnipro district of the capital was damaged. The Ukrainian national figure skating team trains there.

On the evening of October 18 and overnight, Russian troops carried out another massive attack on Kyiv, using ballistic missiles and strike drones. As a result of the enemy shelling and falling debris, sports facilities in the capital sustained damage.

In particular, the “Chalet” ice arena, located at 6 Mista Chalet Street in the Dnipro district, was hit. In addition, the Fifty Ice Arena, located in the Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center, was also damaged. The shock wave and debris damaged the facades of the buildings and shattered numerous windows and stained-glass panes, causing significant damage to the facilities where Ukrainian athletes trained.

The Ukrainian national figure skating team trains at the “Shalett” ice arena. This arena is of particular importance for the development of figure skating in the capital, as in 2011–2012, following the demolition of the “Kryzhinka” rink, a leading sports school for children and youth moved here to train future athletes. Among the figure skaters who trained at this arena are Ivan Shmuratko, Anastasia Arkhipova, Ivan Khobta, and Violetta Serova.

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Coach Olga Kurovska reacted to the damage to the sports facility. According to her, the arena was a place where athletes trained daily, worked hard, and dedicated their lives to figure skating. “All that’s left is pain, anger, and hatred,” Kurovska wrote. For Kurovska and her skaters, this rink is their home base: it is here that Ukraine’s most promising junior skater, Yegor Kurtsov, trains; this season, he won two medals at Junior Grand Prix events and came close to advancing to the series final.

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Source: Skate Ukraine

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted yet another failure to warn partners about Russian ballistic missile attacks.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling on October 19.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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