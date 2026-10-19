Ukraine is using seven types of interceptor drones against Shahed jet drones

This was stated by Andriy Hrytsenyuk, head of the Brave1 defense cluster, according to RBC-Ukraine, citing “Oboronka.”

“Back in the summer of 2025, after the interceptor drones were able to clear the skies of conventional ‘Shaheds,’ we began analyzing where to direct our efforts. That’s when funding began for teams working on solutions against jet-powered drones. We’re not just talking about high-speed interceptors, but also anti-aircraft missiles and turrets,” Hrytsenyuk said.

According to him, 22 development teams are currently working on high-speed drones designed to counter jet-powered “Geraniums.” Twelve of them have received government funding from Brave1.

“These are drone projects featuring miniature turbojet engines, as well as electric models with propellers. Another promising area is drones with an impeller engine, which is structurally similar to a turbo engine but is powered by a battery,” he explained.

He also noted that the government has already contracted for new interceptors in quantities that “have long since exceeded a thousand.” However, their production is still in the scaling-up phase.

“We will definitely catch up to Russian drone production. But this won’t happen overnight. We can recall the period when conventional ‘Shaheds’ were in use; back then, scaling up production of interceptors took half a year. We’re doing everything we can to speed up the process now, but it won’t happen in a matter of days or weeks,” added the head of Brave1.

Ukraine is shooting down 76% of Russian jet drones, Ignat reported.

Russian jet drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.