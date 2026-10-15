Five civilians were wounded by Russian shelling in the Kherson region

Throughout the day on October 15, 2026, the Russian army launched attacks on populated areas in the Kherson region using mortars, artillery, and drones.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as of 5:30 p.m., five residents of the village of Novovorontsovka were reported injured. All of them sustained injuries during the morning artillery shelling. Several private homes in the settlement were also damaged.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation into these latest war crimes.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Video: Five regions of Ukraine are without power due to shelling and combat operations.

As a reminder, Russia may attempt to disconnect Ukraine from its nuclear power plants and cause a large-scale blackout.

Power outages caused by Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv and seven regions.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The death toll and number of injured in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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