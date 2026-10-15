A fire broke out at an oil depot as a result of a Russian attack in the Khmelnytskyi region

On the evening of October 15, Russian troops attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with drones. The strike caused a fire to break out at an oil depot in the Shepetivka district.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

“Today, the enemy repeatedly attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with drones. Air defense forces were deployed. Some drones were shot down. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Shepetivka district. All necessary services have been mobilized to deal with the aftermath. There are enemy drones in the region’s airspace. Please stay safe and remain in secure locations,” Tyurin said.

As a reminder, on Thursday, October 15, debris from a Russian drone fell into the yard of a private residence in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Throughout the day on October 15, 2026, the Russian army struck settlements in the Kherson region with mortars, artillery, and drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

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