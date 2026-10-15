The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has identified another Filipino citizen who fought against Ukraine as part of the Russian Armed Forces and was killed during an assault in the Donetsk region.

He was identified as 39-year-old Malambahe Sabtar Sabanal, a native of the municipality of Labason on the island of Mindanao. In June 2026, in Ryazan, he signed a one-year contract with the Russian army, underwent accelerated training lasting one and a half weeks, and was sent to the front. In late July, Sabanal was killed during an assault near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

According to military intelligence, this is already the third confirmed case of a Filipino mercenary killed while fighting on Russia’s side; the others were:

John Patrick: The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported his identification in January 2026; he was killed near Novoselivka in the Donetsk region.

Jerik Jumadil Undol: Identified in August 2026; killed in May during an assault near Katerynivka.

As of the summer of 2026, at least 14 Philippine citizens are known to have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs warns that such service constitutes a criminal offense and may result in the loss of citizenship.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate has identified a mercenary from Sierra Leone who fought on Russia’s side.

A video has been released online showing the surrender of Colombian mercenaries whom the Russian command had sent to storm Ukrainian positions. Foreigners recruited into the ranks of Russia’s occupying army surrendered to soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade to save their lives.

Read us on