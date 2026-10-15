Five people were hospitalized in the Moscow region on suspicion of a monkeypox outbreak

In Russia’s Moscow Region, five people who had come into contact with a suspected carrier of the monkeypox virus were placed under medical supervision and sent for testing. The patients underwent the necessary laboratory tests to confirm or rule out the diagnosis.

According to local health authorities, the hospitalized patients currently show no pronounced clinical symptoms of the disease, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Monkeypox is a viral infection characterized by fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive skin rash. African countries remain the primary epicenter of this disease.

Source: Interfax.

On April 17, there was already an outbreak of monkeypox in the Moscow region.

In the fall of 2025, the number of cases of infection with the mutated mpox strain, formerly known as monkeypox, rose sharply in Europe.

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