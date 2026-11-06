The Dnipro has effectively become the front line; the Russians control the Kinburn Spit, — Pletenchuk

Russian occupation forces are using the captured Kinburn Spit to control the exit of civilian vessels from the Dnieper-Bug Estuary. Navigation in this area remains extremely dangerous due to the large number of explosive devices.

According to a military official, while stationed on the spit, the Russians are obstructing the movement of civilian vessels from seaports, particularly Mykolaiv and Kherson. In addition, the occupiers are firing so-called harassing fire from the peninsula at cities on the Ukrainian mainland.

“In principle, the nature of the enemy’s actions remains unchanged. It also remains unchanged that the enemy periodically suffers losses there,” said Pletenchuk. He added that Russian troops do not feel at ease on the spit.

Dmytro Pletenchuk also explained that it is currently difficult to assess the extent of the minefields in the Kinburn Spit area. To do so, it is necessary to survey the waters of the Dnipro-Bug Estuary, which separates the coast from the Black Sea. However, during Russia’s full-scale invasion, it is impossible to conduct such surveys due to the extreme danger involved.

According to the Navy spokesperson, the Dnipro River flows into the estuary. After Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the current carried a significant number of explosive devices into the water.

These include various types of ammunition and mines—ranging from river anchor mines to anti-landing and anti-personnel mines.

“Because the Dnipro riverbank is effectively the front line, and the area was mined accordingly. Especially considering that the Russians lay a lot of mines, and the left bank is gentle—many have been washed away. Therefore, it is impossible to talk about safe navigation at this time. Appropriate mine-clearing measures must be carried out there. As for the Black Sea—the other part of the Kinburn Peninsula—the situation there also needs to be investigated. Unfortunately, this is occupied territory,” Pletenchuk emphasized.

The Kinburn Spit is located in the Mykolaiv region, a few kilometers from Ochakiv. It is an extension of the Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnipro-Bug Estuary.

Russian troops occupied this territory in 2022. From there, they launch attacks on Ochakiv and other settlements. Due to the occupiers’ control over the spit, the movement of ships from the ports of Kherson and Mykolaiv remains blocked.

The Kinburn Spit is the only occupied part of the Mykolaiv region. It is also part of Ukraine’s nature reserve fund: the territory is included in the “Sviatoslav’s White Coast” National Nature Park and the “Kinburn Spit” Regional Landscape Park.

Earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk emphasized that the peninsula is of strategic importance to the Russian occupiers and remains an area of active combat operations. This summer, Ukrainian troops managed to raise the Ukrainian flag there, but there is currently no talk of liberating the Kinburn Spit.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, made this statement during a televised marathon.

As a reminder, Ukrainian forces are making progress in the Zaporizhzhia sector: Defense Forces have cleared most of Malaya Tokmachka, located southeast of Orikhiv, of Russian occupiers. At the same time, the Russian army continues to attempt to bypass Ukrainian defensive lines and threaten to encircle the city.

Over the past day, November 5, 188 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Russian troops carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction—there, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region codenamed “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops continue massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry forward. However, they have been unable to break through the Defense Forces’ defenses.

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