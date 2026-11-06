In the Cherkasy region, debris from a Russian drone damaged five houses

In Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, in the Cherkasy region, five residential buildings and a power line were damaged as a result of a drone attack. One woman suffered from stress.

“Cherkasy District. Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi community. According to preliminary reports, debris from an enemy UAV and the resulting blast wave damaged five residential buildings and about a dozen outbuildings. A power line was also severed. A 62-year-old woman sought medical attention,” Taburets wrote.

He clarified that the victim is experiencing an acute stress reaction but does not require hospitalization.

The area is still being surveyed. An emergency power crew is working at the site.

“The community’s utility services are beginning priority restoration work,” noted the head of the Cherkasy region.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

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