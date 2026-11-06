In Lysychansk, the local network that residents used to call for an ambulance has gone down

In occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, the local network—which Russian invaders set up to replace the cut-off mobile service—has been down for several days. As a result, city residents have lost the ability to even call for emergency medical assistance.

As noted by the Regional Military Administration, nearly a year ago the occupiers began rolling out a local network in frontline cities across the occupied Luhansk region. It was intended to allow people to call emergency services from their smartphones after the Russians had shut down regular mobile service on their own.

However, the quality of this alternative remained poor from the very beginning. Now, according to the Regional Military Administration, the local network in Lysychansk has completely stopped working, leaving residents unable to contact emergency services.

In addition to communication problems in Lysychansk, elevators have not been working in most high-rise buildings in occupied Luhansk since November.

According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, the occupying administration shut them down because it was unable to stabilize the voltage in the power grid.

The restrictions apply to three districts of the city. At the same time, the occupying authorities have not indicated when they plan to restore elevator service.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, on the night of October 21, two communications facilities were struck in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. These were “Ugletelekom” in occupied Donetsk and the building that housed the telecommunications operator “Lugacom” in occupied Luhansk.

On October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, warehouses for logistical supplies, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

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