Russian occupation forces have penetrated the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the village of Anishchyne (known as Aniskine until 2025) in the Velykoburlutsky direction of Kharkiv Oblast. Currently, the enemy is attempting to consolidate its positions along the captured lines and expand the breach along the flanks.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

The situation in other sectors of the Kharkiv front:

Vilkhuvatka and Dovzhanka: Attempts by small enemy infantry groups to infiltrate and gain a foothold have been observed, but Ukrainian units are successfully blocking these attempts.

Dvorichansky direction: Russian troops attempted to retake previously lost positions but were unsuccessful.

Kozacha Lopana area: Dynamic fighting (“skirmishes”) continues, with isolated enemy groups attempting to penetrate the northern part of the settlement from the direction of the village of Shevchenko.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

The absence of active assaults by Russian troops in certain sectors of the front does not indicate a lull or the enemy’s abandonment of its offensive plans. In the Kupiansk and Velykoburlutsk directions, Russian units are regrouping, restoring their combat capability, and may be preparing for new attempts to retake lost positions.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has lost 350,260 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The occupiers suffered their heaviest casualties in September—46,230 people.

During the first 14 days of October, the Ukrainian military recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and eliminated. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite deteriorating weather conditions.

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 irretrievable and medical casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 456 power facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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