In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, debris from a Russian drone fell into the yard of a private residence. Following this, a fire broke out on the first floor of the house. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

A fire broke out in a private residential building in the Nyvky neighborhood of Kyiv following a Russian drone attack. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from the drone fell into the yard of a private residence in the Shevchenkivskyi district. After that, the fire engulfed the first floor of the house. “In the Shevchenkivskyi district, UAV debris fell into the yard of a private residence. There is a fire on the first floor of a private residential building,” Klitschko said.

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Emergency services were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire and assess the damage caused by the debris. Video from the scene shows a private home in the Nyvky neighborhood where a fire broke out following the Russian attack. There is currently no information on casualties or the extent of the damage. Details may be clarified after rescue workers arrive and survey the scene, according to Vitali Klitschko.

The absence of active assaults by Russian troops in certain sectors of the front does not mean a lull or that the enemy has abandoned its offensive plans. In the Kupiansk and Velyka Burlutka sectors, Russian units are regrouping, restoring their combat readiness, and may be preparing for new attempts to retake lost positions.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has lost 350,260 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The occupiers suffered their heaviest casualties in September—46,230 people.

During the first 14 days of October, the Ukrainian military recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and eliminated. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite deteriorating weather conditions.

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 non-recoverable and medical casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 456 energy facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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