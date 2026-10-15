Romania has accused Russia of attacking merchant ships in the Black Sea

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu blamed Russia for the attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea.

According to her, Russian strikes are turning the region into a dangerous zone for commercial shipping.

On October 15, Romanian authorities conducted a search-and-rescue operation following an attack on a vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. Five crew members were taken to a hospital in Constanța. Their condition is stable; some of the victims suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

According to Tsoi, four merchant ships have come under attack over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of eight people. She also reported the appearance of Russian drones in Romanian airspace, prompting fighter jets to be scrambled for patrols.

Bucharest has informed its allies about the incidents and is coordinating further actions with them. Romania is also working to strengthen NATO’s capabilities to respond to such threats.

Source: Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Late in the evening on October 14, a merchant ship at anchor caught fire in Romanian territorial waters. The crew was evacuated, Romanian authorities reported.

Since early October, five commercial vessels have been attacked off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. Both countries are NATO members. The attacks on the vessels were recorded in the Black Sea off the coasts of these two Alliance member states. Approximately 23 sailors have died or are considered missing.

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