Air defense forces shot down 125 of 138 Russian drones on October 15

Throughout the day on October 15, Ukrainian air defenses shot down and neutralized 125 of the 138 attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Of the drones launched, 90 were jet-powered. Ukrainian defenders neutralized 79 jet-powered drones.

As of 6:00 p.m., up to four Russian attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.

Citizens are urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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