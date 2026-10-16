Putin has once again announced the creation of a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the creation of the so-called buffer zone on the border with Ukraine is allegedly proceeding successfully.

According to him, this issue will not be discussed during the negotiations.

Putin made these remarks during a visit to the command post of the Russian military group, where he listened to reports from military commanders.

The Russian dictator did not specify which territories he was referring to, nor did he provide any independent confirmation of the claimed successes. Moscow refers to territories along the Ukrainian-Russian border, where Russian troops are attempting to expand their control, as a “buffer zone.”

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier recounted the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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