Another 11 children have been successfully returned from the occupied Kherson region

Another 11 children have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine. This was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"These are eight boys and three girls ranging in age from 1 year and 1 month to 17 years. Among those rescued are children who endured pressure from Russian occupiers, threats, and attempts to impose Russian propaganda,” Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

For example, a nine-year-old boy was forced to participate in military training at a school under occupation, and after he drew a blue-and-yellow flag, his family was threatened by FSB officers.

Thirteen-year-old Polina survived an attack by a Russian combat drone near her home. After that, the girl was afraid to even go outside.

“Fortunately, the children are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance,” emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In total, 230 children have returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

As a reminder, another 11 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Ukraine has repatriated four more children, aged 6 to 15, from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them are a boy who had been separated from his parents for several years, a girl whose mother was unable to retrieve her for a long time due to the loss of documents, and two teenagers who found themselves under occupation without their families.

A group of children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years has been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

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