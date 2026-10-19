Fighters from the “Brotherhood” battalion, part of the “Timur Special Forces Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, carried out a combat operation amid dense thickets at the bottom of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir. During the operation, Ukrainian troops engaged Russian assault troops.

Using small sabotage groups, the enemy is attempting to penetrate deep into the rear positions of the Defense Forces, build up forces to destabilize the situation, disrupt logistics, and neutralize the combat units of Ukrainian defenders.

At the bottom of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, amid newly formed land and dense thickets, a standoff between sabotage groups is unfolding—a war without a clearly defined front line.

Soldiers from the First Company of the “Brotherhood” Battalion carried out counter-sabotage operations and cleared the area of enemy saboteurs.

The video captures the results of the combat operation: the capture of three enemy soldiers, one of whom was immediately provided with first aid by “Brotherhood” fighters, as well as the detection and elimination of enemy sabotage groups.

The video of the combat operation was released on October 19 by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Video: Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate set up an ambush and neutralized two groups of Russian special forces.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks second in terms of the number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TSENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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