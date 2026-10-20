Video: Powerful explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk

On the night of October 19–20, powerful explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk. According to preliminary reports, “Ugletelekom”—one of the key telecommunications operators in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast—was targeted.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack have not yet been reported.

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As a reminder, drones attacked the Nikolsk oil pumping station in Russia.

Operation Vivaldi is compounding problems for Russian propaganda and military correspondents, according to the ISW.

Unmanned aerial systems struck more than 10,000 occupiers over the 19 days of October.

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