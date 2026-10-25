Four apartments were destroyed in Vinnytsia after a drone strike

This morning, a Russian drone struck a five-story residential building in Vinnytsia. The strike destroyed part of the building: four apartments were completely destroyed, and cars parked nearby were also damaged. Six people are known to have been injured, and one person was taken to the hospital.

The Russian army attacked Vinnytsia with a drone in the early morning. The drone struck a residential building, causing damage to the section between the second and third floors. Four apartments were completely destroyed. Cars parked next to the building were also damaged. Six people were injured in the attack. One of them was hospitalized; the report did not specify the condition of the other victims.

The strike on the residential building is not the only consequence of the Russian attack on the region. According to the Regional Military Administration, critical and civilian infrastructure facilities as well as private homes were also damaged. The shelling caused fires, but all blazes have already been extinguished. Rescue workers continue to operate at the scene. They are clearing debris and inspecting damaged structures. More than 60 emergency responders and 14 pieces of equipment have been deployed to the site.

A private retirement home was also hit during the attack. Fifteen residents were evacuated from the facility. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine provided counseling to the residents following the incident. Rescue workers are currently continuing their efforts at the sites of the strikes. Details regarding the consequences of the attack may be subject to change. Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the strike.

The Russian attack on Ukraine continued on the afternoon of October 22. This time, the threat reached Vinnytsia, where a series of explosions was heard. According to preliminary information, the city is being attacked by rocket-powered drones.

In downtown Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers detained two suspects in the brutal murder of a 46-year-old apartment owner and her 47-year-old acquaintance.

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