The Russians dropped 281 aerial bombs and launched more than 10,000 drones in a single day

Over the past 24 hours, on October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines. The Russians actively used aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones, and also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighting continued on most fronts, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

The Russian army continues to attack Ukrainian positions along various sections of the front. Over the past 24 hours, the invaders carried out 83 airstrikes and dropped 281 guided bombs. They also deployed 10,010 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,276 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. Of these, 24 attacks were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

Settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under Russian fire. In the Sumy region, the following settlements were shelled: Pavlivka, Korenok, Sopych, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Luzhky, Mala Korchakivka, Topolia, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Obody, Yastrubshchyna, Baranivka, Mala Slobidka, Myropillia, Khotin, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovizh, Potapivka, Hirky, Stara Huta, Ulanove, Kindrativka, and Zapsillia.

In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Buda-Vorob’ivska, Khrinivka, and Klyusi came under attack. Russian aircraft also struck areas near the settlements of Svesa, Paliivka, and Pysarivka. At the same time, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment. The Defense Forces also struck a drone control center and a command-and-observation post belonging to the Russian army.

Where the fighting took place

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out two airstrikes and dropped six guided bombs. They also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 51 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Ternova, Okhrimivka, and Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders made four attempts to improve their positions. In particular, they attacked toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults. Russian troops operated near Zarichne and attempted to advance toward Stavky, Dibrova, and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched four attacks in the Kryva Luka area. Meanwhile, no enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 13 attacks took place. Russian forces attempted to advance in the Kostiantynivka area.

One of the sectors where Russian forces continued to attack actively was the Pokrovsk sector. There, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vasylivka, and Molodetske, as well as toward Dobropillia, Krasnopodillia, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian army launched a single attack toward Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russians attempted to advance 13 times. The attacks took place near Dobropillia and Bilohirya, as well as toward Verkhnia Tersa, Kopaniv, Huliaipole, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, one attempted attack toward Novoyakovlivka was recorded. In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive operations.

No significant changes occurred in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. According to the General Staff, no signs of Russian offensive formations were detected there. Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian attacks across various sections of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on October 25.

On the night of October 25, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 153 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 119 of them, including Shahed-type drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and the downed drones and their debris were found at nine additional locations.

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