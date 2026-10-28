In Zaporizhzhia, an anti-drone net protected people from a Russian FPV drone

In Zaporizhzhia, an anti-drone net helped save people from a Russian FPV drone. This incident demonstrates the importance of installing such protective structures in cities that are at risk of drone attacks.

Yesterday, October 27, a Russian FPV drone attempted to attack a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia. However, thanks to anti-drone protection, the drone became entangled in the net and exploded before it could reach the bus. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“The bus sustained minor damage. Most importantly, all passengers are safe and unharmed. This is further proof of how important it is to protect our roads with anti-drone nets. We are continuing this work,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported that two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.

“In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 846 strikes on 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region,” the official clarified.

In addition, he said, 69 reports were received regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

We would like to add that the Russians carried out 846 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, resulting in injuries.

Five people, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv on October 27.

In addition, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, and there are casualties.

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