Video: Five people, including a child, were injured in a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv on October 27

On the evening of October 27, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone, injuring five people. Among the wounded was a four-year-old child.

Overnight, the Russians struck the Osnovyanskyi district of the city with a rocket-powered drone. The attack sparked a massive fire covering an area of 2,500 square meters—apartment buildings, private homes, outbuildings, and an industrial building were ablaze, and high-rise buildings, garages, and cars sustained damage.

“Under the threat of further strikes, rescue workers, together with other emergency services, are dealing with the aftermath. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to those affected,” according to a statement from emergency responders.

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Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, Russia struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv; a child was among the victims.

On the afternoon of October 27, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. A warehouse was hit, and three people were injured.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 12 other settlements in the region. Three people were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks.

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