Russian drones damaged a power facility and a business in the Zhytomyr region

Overnight, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr region. An energy infrastructure facility, a clinic, a residential building, and a private business were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The aftermath of the nighttime attack was documented in the Korosten and Zhytomyr districts. Russian drones damaged both infrastructure facilities and civilian buildings. In particular, an energy facility was hit. A clinic, a residential building, and a private business—which is not part of the military infrastructure—were also damaged. The attack caused destruction, but there were no fatalities or injuries.

Fires broke out at the sites where the attack drones crashed. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine extinguished the fires. Experts are currently inspecting the area to identify any remaining explosive ordnance. These inspections are necessary to ensure public safety and prevent further injuries from drone debris or unexploded ordnance.

The consequences of the attack and the extent of damage in the region are being assessed. According to the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, as of the time of this report, there are no casualties or injuries. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

On the night of October 24, Russian troops again launched strikes on the Zhytomyr region. The attack targeted energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr community.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Zhytomyr region due to the difficult situation in Ukraine’s power grid. Local authorities have urged residents to stockpile drinking and utility water for at least three days.

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