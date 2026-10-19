Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian dictator, stated that reaching a final agreement to end the war against Ukraine is impossible without the participation of the Ukrainian side.

Commenting on the diplomatic efforts and mediation by the United States, the Kremlin emphasized that it highly appreciates Washington’s steps; however, any settlement requires the involvement of representatives from Kyiv who are ready to make decisions and take responsibility.

At the same time, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson refrained from specifying exactly whom the Kremlin leadership considers to be Ukraine’s authorized representatives, nor did he outline a possible format or timeframe for a potential negotiation process.

Source: TASS.

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Russia is proposing to hold a trilateral summit in November involving the U.S. and China to agree on ending the war on terms favorable to Moscow. There are no plans to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the meeting.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

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